Aug 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.74 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/14) 43.25/44.50 08.30/08.54 08.46/08.70 2M(08/10/14) 85.00/87.00 08.29/08.49 08.49/08.69 3M(10/11/14) 131.50/133.50 08.32/08.45 08.57/08.69 6M(09/02/15) 259.00/261.00 08.33/08.40 08.68/08.74 1Y(10/08/15) 501.00/503.00 08.12/08.16 08.73/08.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)