Aug 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on Thursday compared with 8.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/09/14) 43.75/45.25 08.39/08.68 08.55/08.84 2M(14/10/14) 90.25/92.00 08.38/08.54 08.58/08.74 3M(12/11/14) 131.25/133.00 08.39/08.50 08.63/08.74 6M(11/02/15) 260.50/262.50 08.41/08.48 08.76/08.83 1Y(11/08/15) 503.00/505.00 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4123 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)