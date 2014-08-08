Aug 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.82 percent on
Friday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.59 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/09/14) 44.00/45.50 08.42/08.70 08.58/08.86
2M(14/10/14) 89.50/91.25 08.42/08.59 08.62/08.79
3M(12/11/14) 130.75/132.50 08.43/08.54 08.67/08.78
6M(12/02/15) 261.00/263.00 08.41/08.48 08.76/08.82
1Y(12/08/15) 502.75/504.75 08.17/08.20 08.77/08.81
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5575 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)