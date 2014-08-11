Aug 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.79 percent on Monday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.69 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/09/14) 46.50/48.00 08.42/08.69 08.57/08.85 2M(14/10/14) 87.50/89.25 08.43/08.60 08.63/08.80 3M(13/11/14) 129.50/131.50 08.41/08.54 08.65/08.78 6M(13/02/15) 258.00/260.00 08.37/08.44 08.72/08.79 1Y(13/08/15) 497.50/499.50 08.14/08.17 08.75/08.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1165 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)