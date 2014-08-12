Aug 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.84 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.63 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/09/14) 45.25/46.75 08.44/08.72 08.59/08.87 2M(14/10/14) 86.00/88.00 08.41/08.61 08.61/08.81 3M(14/11/14) 129.75/131.50 08.41/08.53 08.65/08.77 6M(18/02/15) 265.50/267.50 08.42/08.49 08.77/08.84 1Y(14/08/15) 501.25/503.25 08.19/08.23 08.80/08.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1847 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)