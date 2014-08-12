BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
Aug 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.17 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 8.01/8.13 3 YEARS 8.02/8.17 4 YEARS 8.11/8.26 5 YEARS 8.15/8.25 7 YEARS 7.92/8.22 10 YEARS 7.82/8.12 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.