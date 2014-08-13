Aug 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.84 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/09/14) 43.50/45.00 08.36/08.65 08.52/08.81
2M(20/10/14) 87.50/89.50 08.41/08.60 08.61/08.80
3M(19/11/14) 130.00/131.75 08.42/08.53 08.66/08.78
6M(20/02/15) 261.75/263.75 08.43/08.50 08.78/08.85
1Y(19/08/15) 501.50/503.50 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2458 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
