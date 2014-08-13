Aug 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/09/14) 43.50/45.00 08.36/08.65 08.52/08.81 2M(20/10/14) 87.50/89.50 08.41/08.60 08.61/08.80 3M(19/11/14) 130.00/131.75 08.42/08.53 08.66/08.78 6M(20/02/15) 261.75/263.75 08.43/08.50 08.78/08.85 1Y(19/08/15) 501.50/503.50 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2458 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)