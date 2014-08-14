Aug 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.82 percent on Thursday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/09/14) 46.00/47.25 08.33/08.56 08.49/08.72 2M(20/10/14) 85.75/87.50 08.40/08.57 08.60/08.77 3M(20/11/14) 129.25/131.00 08.40/08.51 08.64/08.75 6M(20/02/15) 258.75/260.75 08.41/08.47 08.75/08.82 1Y(21/08/15) 500.00/502.00 08.17/08.20 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0583 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)