Aug 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.89 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.34 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/09/14) 44.50/46.00 08.36/08.64 08.52/08.80 2M(21/10/14) 85.50/87.25 08.42/08.60 08.62/08.80 3M(21/11/14) 129.25/131.25 08.44/08.57 08.69/08.82 6M(23/02/15) 262.50/264.50 08.48/08.55 08.83/08.89 1Y(21/08/15) 500.25/502.25 08.24/08.27 08.84/08.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)