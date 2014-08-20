Aug 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.87 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.33 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/09/14) 43.00/44.50 08.35/08.64 08.50/08.79 2M(22/10/14) 85.50/87.25 08.43/08.61 08.63/08.80 3M(24/11/14) 131.75/133.50 08.43/08.54 08.68/08.79 6M(23/02/15) 260.25/262.25 08.46/08.53 08.81/08.87 1Y(24/08/15) 501.25/503.25 08.22/08.25 08.83/08.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.6690 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)