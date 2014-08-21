Aug 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on Thursday compared with 8.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.45 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/09/14) 43.25/44.50 08.38/08.62 08.54/08.78 2M(27/10/14) 88.50/90.25 08.44/08.60 08.64/08.80 3M(25/11/14) 129.00/130.75 08.42/08.54 08.67/08.78 6M(25/02/15) 257.00/259.00 08.39/08.45 08.74/08.80 1Y(25/08/15) 495.50/497.50 08.15/08.19 08.77/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7670 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)