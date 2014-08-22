Aug 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.92 percent on Friday compared with 8.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.40 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/09/14) 43.50/45.00 08.47/08.77 08.63/08.93 2M(27/10/14) 87.25/89.00 08.50/08.67 08.70/08.87 3M(26/11/14) 129.50/131.25 08.50/08.62 08.75/08.86 6M(26/02/15) 259.25/261.25 08.51/08.58 08.86/08.92 1Y(26/08/15) 500.00/502.00 08.27/08.31 08.89/08.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)