Oct 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.35 percent on Monday compared with 8.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.20 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/14) 39.00/40.50 07.75/08.05 07.91/08.20 2M(29/12/14) 80.00/81.75 07.82/07.99 08.02/08.19 3M(29/01/15) 122.25/124.25 07.92/08.05 08.16/08.29 6M(29/04/15) 242.50/244.50 07.94/08.01 08.28/08.35 1Y(29/10/15) 459.25/461.25 07.50/07.53 08.09/08.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2290 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)