Oct 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.41 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/14) 38.00/39.50 07.80/08.10 07.95/08.26 2M(30/12/14) 80.50/82.25 07.85/08.02 08.05/08.22 3M(30/01/15) 122.75/124.50 07.94/08.05 08.18/08.29 6M(30/04/15) 244.75/246.75 08.00/08.07 08.34/08.41 1Y(30/10/15) 468.00/470.00 07.63/07.66 08.22/08.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3524 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.