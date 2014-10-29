BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
Oct 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.38 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/14) 36.50/37.75 07.76/08.03 07.92/08.18 2M(31/12/14) 80.00/81.75 07.81/07.98 08.01/08.18 3M(30/01/15) 120.75/122.50 07.90/08.01 08.14/08.25 6M(30/04/15) 242.50/244.50 07.98/08.04 08.32/08.38 1Y(30/10/15) 465.00/467.00 07.60/07.64 08.20/08.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3175 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
