Oct 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.22 percent on Friday compared with 8.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.89 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/12/14) 38.50/40.00 07.63/07.93 07.79/08.08 2M(05/01/15) 79.00/80.75 07.70/07.87 07.90/08.07 3M(05/02/15) 119.75/121.75 07.74/07.87 07.98/08.11 6M(05/05/15) 237.75/239.75 07.81/07.87 08.15/08.22 1Y(05/11/15) 455.75/457.75 07.42/07.45 08.02/08.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4080 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)