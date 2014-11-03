Nov 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.24 percent on Monday compared with 8.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.82 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/12/14) 39.50/41.00 07.57/07.86 07.73/08.02 2M(07/01/15) 78.25/80.25 07.62/07.82 07.83/08.02 3M(09/02/15) 122.00/123.75 07.71/07.82 07.95/08.06 6M(07/05/15) 238.50/240.50 07.83/07.90 08.18/08.24 1Y(09/11/15) 462.00/464.00 07.48/07.51 08.09/08.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4118 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)