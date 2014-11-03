Nov 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.24 percent on
Monday compared with 8.22 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.82 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/12/14) 39.50/41.00 07.57/07.86 07.73/08.02
2M(07/01/15) 78.25/80.25 07.62/07.82 07.83/08.02
3M(09/02/15) 122.00/123.75 07.71/07.82 07.95/08.06
6M(07/05/15) 238.50/240.50 07.83/07.90 08.18/08.24
1Y(09/11/15) 462.00/464.00 07.48/07.51 08.09/08.12
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4118 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)