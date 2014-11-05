Nov 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.08 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.73 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/12/14) 37.50/39.00 07.43/07.73 07.59/07.89 2M(12/01/15) 80.00/81.75 07.55/07.72 07.75/07.92 3M(10/02/15) 117.75/119.50 07.61/07.72 07.85/07.96 6M(11/05/15) 234.75/236.75 07.67/07.73 08.01/08.08 1Y(10/11/15) 450.75/452.75 07.34/07.38 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3870 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)