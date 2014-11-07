Nov 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.83 percent on Friday compared with 8.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/12/14) 37.25/38.75 07.37/07.66 07.53/07.82 2M(12/01/15) 76.75/78.50 07.46/07.64 07.67/07.84 3M(12/02/15) 115.50/117.25 07.45/07.56 07.69/07.80 6M(12/05/15) 226.50/228.50 07.42/07.49 07.77/07.83 1Y(12/11/15) 436.75/438.75 07.10/07.13 07.71/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5205 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)