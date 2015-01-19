Jan 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Monday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/02/15) 42.25/43.50 07.57/07.80 07.75/07.97 2M(23/03/15) 77.25/79.00 07.49/07.66 07.71/07.88 3M(21/04/15) 118.50/120.25 07.79/07.90 08.05/08.17 6M(21/07/15) 221.50/223.50 07.24/07.30 07.61/07.68 1Y(21/01/16) 415.25/417.25 06.73/06.76 07.39/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6990 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)