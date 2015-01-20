Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.71 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/02/15) 40.75/42.00 07.52/07.75 07.69/07.92 2M(23/03/15) 76.00/77.75 07.48/07.65 07.69/07.87 3M(22/04/15) 119.00/120.75 07.80/07.92 08.07/08.18 6M(22/07/15) 223.00/225.00 07.27/07.34 07.64/07.71 1Y(22/01/16) 418.25/420.25 06.76/06.79 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8475 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)