Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.71 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/02/15) 40.75/42.00 07.52/07.75 07.69/07.92
2M(23/03/15) 76.00/77.75 07.48/07.65 07.69/07.87
3M(22/04/15) 119.00/120.75 07.80/07.92 08.07/08.18
6M(22/07/15) 223.00/225.00 07.27/07.34 07.64/07.71
1Y(22/01/16) 418.25/420.25 06.76/06.79 07.43/07.46
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8475 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
