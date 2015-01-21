Jan 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.72 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.71 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.98 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/02/15) 39.50/40.75 07.55/07.79 07.72/07.96
2M(23/03/15) 74.75/76.50 07.51/07.68 07.73/07.90
3M(23/04/15) 118.50/120.50 07.80/07.93 08.07/08.20
6M(23/07/15) 222.50/224.50 07.28/07.35 07.66/07.72
1Y(25/01/16) 420.00/422.00 06.78/06.81 07.45/07.49
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6140 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
