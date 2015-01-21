Jan 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.72 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.71 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/02/15) 39.50/40.75 07.55/07.79 07.72/07.96 2M(23/03/15) 74.75/76.50 07.51/07.68 07.73/07.90 3M(23/04/15) 118.50/120.50 07.80/07.93 08.07/08.20 6M(23/07/15) 222.50/224.50 07.28/07.35 07.66/07.72 1Y(25/01/16) 420.00/422.00 06.78/06.81 07.45/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6140 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)