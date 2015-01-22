Jan 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.71 percent on Thursday compared with 7.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/15) 39.50/40.75 07.54/07.78 07.71/07.95 2M(27/03/15) 74.25/76.00 07.45/07.62 07.66/07.84 3M(27/04/15) 118.00/119.75 07.76/07.87 08.02/08.14 6M(27/07/15) 222.25/224.25 07.26/07.33 07.64/07.71 1Y(27/01/16) 417.75/419.75 06.77/06.80 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6910 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)