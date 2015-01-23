Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Friday compared with 7.71 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/15) 37.75/39.25 07.47/07.77 07.64/07.94 2M(30/03/15) 76.25/78.00 07.42/07.59 07.64/07.81 3M(28/04/15) 118.50/120.50 07.81/07.95 08.08/08.21 6M(28/07/15) 224.00/226.00 07.35/07.41 07.72/07.78 1Y(28/01/16) 424.00/426.00 06.89/06.93 07.57/07.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4988 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)