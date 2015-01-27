Jan 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.81 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.90 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/02/15) 36.00/37.50 07.37/07.68 07.54/07.85
2M(30/03/15) 74.50/76.25 07.37/07.55 07.59/07.76
3M(29/04/15) 117.75/119.50 07.77/07.88 08.03/08.15
6M(29/07/15) 224.75/226.75 07.37/07.44 07.75/07.81
1Y(29/01/16) 426.00/428.00 06.93/06.96 07.61/07.64
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4640 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)