Jan 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.84 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/15) 34.50/36.00 07.32/07.64 07.50/07.82 2M(31/03/15) 74.25/76.00 07.36/07.53 07.57/07.75 3M(30/04/15) 117.75/119.50 07.78/07.89 08.04/08.15 6M(31/07/15) 226.50/228.50 07.40/07.46 07.77/07.84 1Y(29/01/16) 426.00/428.00 06.96/06.99 07.63/07.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4105 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)