Jan 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Thursday compared with 7.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/03/15) 35.00/36.50 07.42/07.74 07.59/07.91 2M(06/04/15) 84.25/86.00 07.94/08.10 08.15/08.32 3M(05/05/15) 120.50/122.50 07.77/07.90 08.04/08.17 6M(03/08/15) 228.00/230.00 07.44/07.50 07.81/07.88 1Y(02/02/16) 431.25/433.25 07.01/07.04 07.69/07.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4998 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)