BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
Jan 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Thursday compared with 7.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/03/15) 35.00/36.50 07.42/07.74 07.59/07.91 2M(06/04/15) 84.25/86.00 07.94/08.10 08.15/08.32 3M(05/05/15) 120.50/122.50 07.77/07.90 08.04/08.17 6M(03/08/15) 228.00/230.00 07.44/07.50 07.81/07.88 1Y(02/02/16) 431.25/433.25 07.01/07.04 07.69/07.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4998 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.