Jan 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.80 percent on Friday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/03/15) 35.50/36.75 07.49/07.76 07.67/07.93 2M(06/04/15) 83.25/85.00 07.94/08.10 08.15/08.32 3M(05/05/15) 119.50/121.25 07.76/07.87 08.02/08.14 6M(03/08/15) 225.50/227.50 07.36/07.43 07.74/07.80 1Y(03/02/16) 426.75/428.75 06.91/06.94 07.58/07.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7575 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)