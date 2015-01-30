Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.44 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.36/6.47 3 YEARS 6.31/6.44 4 YEARS 6.34/6.48 5 YEARS 6.40/6.50 7 YEARS 6.35/6.64 10 YEARS 6.35/6.64 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 5 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)