Feb 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.72 percent on Monday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/03/15) 35.25/36.75 07.43/07.74 07.60/07.91 2M(06/04/15) 81.75/83.75 07.90/08.10 08.12/08.31 3M(05/05/15) 117.25/119.25 07.68/07.82 07.94/08.08 6M(04/08/15) 223.50/225.50 07.28/07.35 07.66/07.72 1Y(04/02/16) 423.75/425.75 06.85/06.88 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8840 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)