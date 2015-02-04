Feb 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.96 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/15) 39.75/41.25 07.59/07.87 07.76/08.05 2M(06/04/15) 80.50/82.25 08.07/08.25 08.29/08.47 3M(06/05/15) 118.00/120.00 07.85/07.98 08.11/08.24 6M(06/08/15) 230.00/232.00 07.52/07.59 07.90/07.96 1Y(08/02/16) 439.25/441.25 07.08/07.11 07.76/07.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6800 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)