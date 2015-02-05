Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on Thursday compared with 7.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/15) 35.50/37.00 07.48/07.80 07.65/07.97 2M(09/04/15) 80.00/81.75 08.00/08.17 08.21/08.39 3M(11/05/15) 120.50/122.25 07.81/07.92 08.08/08.19 6M(10/08/15) 230.75/232.75 07.48/07.54 07.86/07.93 1Y(09/02/16) 434.25/436.25 07.02/07.05 07.70/07.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8748 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)