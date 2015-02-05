Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.96 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/03/15) 35.50/37.00 07.48/07.80 07.65/07.97
2M(09/04/15) 80.00/81.75 08.00/08.17 08.21/08.39
3M(11/05/15) 120.50/122.25 07.81/07.92 08.08/08.19
6M(10/08/15) 230.75/232.75 07.48/07.54 07.86/07.93
1Y(09/02/16) 434.25/436.25 07.02/07.05 07.70/07.73
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8748 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)