Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.00 percent on Friday compared with 7.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.58 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/03/15) 35.75/37.00 07.55/07.81 07.72/07.99 2M(10/04/15) 80.25/82.25 08.04/08.24 08.26/08.46 3M(11/05/15) 119.50/121.50 07.85/07.98 08.11/08.25 6M(10/08/15) 231.25/233.25 07.55/07.62 07.93/08.00 1Y(10/02/16) 438.00/440.00 07.09/07.13 07.78/07.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7363 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)