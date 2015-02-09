Feb 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on Monday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/03/15) 36.00/37.50 07.55/07.87 07.73/08.04 2M(13/04/15) 83.25/85.00 08.02/08.18 08.23/08.40 3M(11/05/15) 118.50/120.25 07.82/07.94 08.09/08.20 6M(11/08/15) 230.25/232.25 07.47/07.54 07.86/07.93 1Y(11/02/16) 434.00/436.00 06.98/07.02 07.70/07.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1410 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)