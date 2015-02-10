Feb 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.02 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.04 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/03/15) 36.25/37.75 07.63/07.94 07.80/08.12 2M(13/04/15) 82.50/84.25 08.10/08.27 08.32/08.49 3M(12/05/15) 119.00/120.75 07.88/07.99 08.14/08.26 6M(12/08/15) 232.25/234.25 07.56/07.62 07.95/08.02 1Y(12/02/16) 439.50/441.50 07.09/07.13 07.81/07.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9634 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)