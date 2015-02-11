Feb 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.00 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/03/15) 36.25/37.75 07.60/07.92 07.78/08.09 2M(13/04/15) 81.25/83.00 08.09/08.26 08.30/08.48 3M(13/05/15) 119.00/120.75 07.85/07.97 08.12/08.23 6M(13/08/15) 232.25/234.25 07.54/07.60 07.93/08.00 1Y(16/02/16) 440.00/442.00 07.02/07.05 07.74/07.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1536 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)