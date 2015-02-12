Feb 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.95 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.05 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/03/15) 36.25/37.75 07.57/07.88 07.74/08.06
2M(20/04/15) 83.50/85.25 08.00/08.17 08.22/08.39
3M(18/05/15) 118.75/120.75 07.80/07.93 08.07/08.20
6M(19/08/15) 233.00/235.00 07.48/07.55 07.88/07.95
1Y(18/02/16) 437.00/439.00 07.00/07.03 07.73/07.76
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4300 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)