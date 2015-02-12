Feb 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.95 percent on Thursday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/03/15) 36.25/37.75 07.57/07.88 07.74/08.06 2M(20/04/15) 83.50/85.25 08.00/08.17 08.22/08.39 3M(18/05/15) 118.75/120.75 07.80/07.93 08.07/08.20 6M(19/08/15) 233.00/235.00 07.48/07.55 07.88/07.95 1Y(18/02/16) 437.00/439.00 07.00/07.03 07.73/07.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4300 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)