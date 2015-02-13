Feb 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.94 percent on Friday compared with 7.95 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/03/15) 35.75/37.00 07.50/07.76 07.68/07.94 2M(20/04/15) 82.50/84.25 07.94/08.11 08.16/08.33 3M(18/05/15) 117.75/119.50 07.77/07.89 08.04/08.15 6M(19/08/15) 231.50/233.50 07.47/07.54 07.87/07.94 1Y(18/02/16) 434.75/436.75 07.00/07.03 07.73/07.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)