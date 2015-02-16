Feb 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.05 percent on Monday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/03/15) 36.00/37.75 07.54/07.91 07.72/08.09 2M(20/04/15) 80.75/82.50 08.03/08.21 08.25/08.42 3M(20/05/15) 119.00/120.75 07.85/07.96 08.11/08.23 6M(20/08/15) 234.00/236.00 07.59/07.65 07.99/08.05 1Y(22/02/16) 444.00/446.00 07.10/07.13 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2023 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)