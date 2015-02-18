Feb 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/03/15) 36.00/37.50 07.54/07.85 07.72/08.03 2M(23/04/15) 80.50/82.25 08.00/08.17 08.22/08.40 3M(26/05/15) 122.25/124.00 07.79/07.90 08.06/08.17 6M(24/08/15) 234.75/236.50 07.56/07.62 07.97/08.03 1Y(23/02/16) 441.25/443.25 07.09/07.12 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)