Feb 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.07 percent on
Friday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.10 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/03/15) 36.25/37.75 07.59/07.90 07.77/08.08
2M(24/04/15) 80.75/82.50 08.02/08.20 08.24/08.41
3M(26/05/15) 121.50/123.25 07.83/07.94 08.10/08.21
6M(24/08/15) 234.50/236.50 07.60/07.66 08.00/08.07
1Y(24/02/16) 442.25/444.25 07.10/07.14 07.84/07.87
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2550 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
