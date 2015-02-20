Feb 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.07 percent on Friday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.10 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/03/15) 36.25/37.75 07.59/07.90 07.77/08.08 2M(24/04/15) 80.75/82.50 08.02/08.20 08.24/08.41 3M(26/05/15) 121.50/123.25 07.83/07.94 08.10/08.21 6M(24/08/15) 234.50/236.50 07.60/07.66 08.00/08.07 1Y(24/02/16) 442.25/444.25 07.10/07.14 07.84/07.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2550 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)