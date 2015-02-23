Feb 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.10 percent on Monday compared with 8.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.27 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/03/15) 36.50/37.75 07.65/07.91 07.83/08.09 2M(27/04/15) 83.50/85.25 08.03/08.20 08.25/08.42 3M(26/05/15) 120.75/122.50 07.88/07.99 08.15/08.26 6M(25/08/15) 235.25/237.25 07.63/07.69 08.03/08.10 1Y(25/02/16) 444.75/446.75 07.15/07.18 07.89/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1838 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)