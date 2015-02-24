Feb 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.09 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/03/15) 37.00/38.25 07.74/08.01 07.92/08.18 2M(27/04/15) 83.00/84.75 08.11/08.28 08.33/08.50 3M(26/05/15) 119.75/121.50 07.89/08.00 08.16/08.27 6M(26/08/15) 235.25/237.25 07.62/07.68 08.02/08.09 1Y(26/02/16) 444.75/446.75 07.14/07.17 07.88/07.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2758 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)