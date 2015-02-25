Feb 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.15 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/03/15) 42.00/43.50 07.72/08.00 07.90/08.17 2M(30/04/15) 85.75/87.50 08.14/08.30 08.36/08.52 3M(29/05/15) 122.50/124.50 07.92/08.05 08.19/08.32 6M(31/08/15) 241.50/243.50 07.68/07.74 08.08/08.15 1Y(29/02/16) 449.00/451.00 07.20/07.23 07.92/07.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.0468 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)