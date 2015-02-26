Feb 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.30 percent on Thursday compared with 8.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/04/15) 51.50/52.75 08.67/08.88 08.85/09.06 2M(05/05/15) 90.00/91.75 08.29/08.45 08.51/08.67 3M(02/06/15) 126.00/128.00 08.07/08.20 08.34/08.47 6M(02/09/15) 244.75/246.75 07.84/07.90 08.24/08.30 1Y(02/03/16) 456.00/458.00 07.34/07.37 08.07/08.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9395 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)