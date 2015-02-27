Feb 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.43 percent on Friday compared with 8.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/04/15) 51.00/52.50 08.86/09.12 09.04/09.30 2M(05/05/15) 89.50/91.25 08.39/08.56 08.61/08.78 3M(03/06/15) 127.25/129.00 08.17/08.28 08.44/08.55 6M(03/09/15) 248.00/250.00 07.96/08.03 08.36/08.43 1Y(03/03/16) 461.50/463.50 07.45/07.48 08.19/08.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7908 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)