Mar 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.42 percent on
Monday compared with 8.43 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/04/15) 50.00/51.25 08.95/09.17 09.12/09.35
2M(05/05/15) 88.25/89.75 08.40/08.55 08.62/08.77
3M(04/06/15) 127.00/129.00 08.15/08.28 08.42/08.55
6M(04/09/15) 247.75/249.75 07.95/08.01 08.35/08.42
1Y(04/03/16) 461.25/463.25 07.44/07.47 08.18/08.22
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8248 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)