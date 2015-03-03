Mar 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.48 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.68 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/04/15) 49.00/50.00 09.04/09.22 09.21/09.40 2M(05/05/15) 87.25/89.00 08.44/08.61 08.66/08.83 3M(05/06/15) 127.75/129.75 08.20/08.32 08.47/08.60 6M(08/09/15) 253.75/255.75 08.01/08.07 08.42/08.48 1Y(07/03/16) 469.00/471.00 07.52/07.55 08.27/08.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8387 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)