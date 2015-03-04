Mar 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.44 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.32 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/15) 46.50/48.00 08.85/09.14 09.03/09.32 2M(11/05/15) 89.25/91.00 08.36/08.52 08.58/08.74 3M(09/06/15) 127.00/129.00 08.15/08.27 08.42/08.55 6M(09/09/15) 248.25/250.25 07.96/08.03 08.38/08.44 1Y(09/03/16) 465.25/467.25 07.50/07.53 08.25/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8543 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)