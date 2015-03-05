Mar 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.25 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.44 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.39 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/04/15) 46.25/47.75 08.75/09.04 08.93/09.22
2M(11/05/15) 86.75/88.25 08.21/08.35 08.43/08.57
3M(10/06/15) 125.00/126.75 07.97/08.08 08.25/08.36
6M(10/09/15) 243.50/245.50 07.77/07.83 08.18/08.25
1Y(10/03/16) 456.25/458.25 07.31/07.35 08.06/08.10
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2015 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)